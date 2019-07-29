Man fires gun at Hart Park paddle boat vendor

Kern County Sheriff’s deputies and park rangers descended on Hart Park just before 5 p.m. on Saturday after a man fired a gun at a paddle boat vendor.
KCSO reports the vendor confronted the man after he hit one of the boats with his vehicle.
Their argument led to a fight, and the man threw a beer bottle at the vendor before grabbing a gun from his car. He fired shots at the vendor but missed.
That’s when deputies arrived. The shooter tried to escape into the lake and dispose of his gun. Deputies arrested him and his two female colleagues at the scene.
The trio faces attempted homicide and gun charges. Their names have not yet been released. Search and rescue divers were called to the scene to retrieve the gun in the lake.