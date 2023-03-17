BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One man has died after a shooting in an apartment complex in east Bakersfield early Friday morning, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

Officers responded to multiple reports of a shooting at an apartment in the 7000 block of Auburn Street, just west of Morning Drive, around 2 a.m. When BPD arrived they found man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Medical aid responders declared the victim deceased at the scene, according to BPD. Police detained a woman and were able to recover a firearm at the location.

Officials said there is no outstanding suspects. The identity of the victim will be released at a later time by the Kern County Coroner’s Office.

A homicide investigation is underway.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.