Man dies after being injured in northeast Bakersfield collision

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man has died after being injured in a collision in northeast Bakersfield on Tuesday.

The Bakersfield Police Department said at around 4:22 p.m., officers were sent to University Avenue and Columbus Street after receiving reports of an injury collision. When officers arrived, they found a man who had suffered moderate injuries from the crash.

The department said he was taken to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday night while undergoing treatment. No other people were injured in the crash.