Man dies after being injured in northeast Bakersfield collision

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man has died after being injured in a collision in northeast Bakersfield on Tuesday.

The Bakersfield Police Department said at around 4:22 p.m., officers were sent to University Avenue and Columbus Street after receiving reports of an injury collision. When officers arrived, they found a man who had suffered moderate injuries from the crash.

The department said he was taken to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday night while undergoing treatment. No other people were injured in the crash.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News