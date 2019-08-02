Man convicted of torture for beating women with golf clubs, baseball bat

MOJAVE, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury convicted a man of torture and spousal abuse for beating one woman with golf clubs and another with a baseball bat in separate incidents.

Richard Anthony Rodriguez, 34, faces more than 50 years to life in prison at his Aug. 29 sentencing hearing, prosecutors say.

“No one should be forced to endure domestic violence, and I honor all those with the courage to help bring domestic abusers to justice,” District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer said in a news release.

Convicted Thursday, Rodriguez beat a woman so severely with a wooden golf club Aug. 28 of last year that the club splintered into pieces, according to the release.

He then grabbed a metal golf club and continued beating the woman.

“The victim’s injuries were extensive, including severe contusions to the victim’s body, some clearly identifiable as the product of being struck with the golf clubs,” the release says.

She also suffered broken bones to her hand as she tried to protect herself and a small dog during the attack.

Prosecutors say Rodriguez beat another woman in March 2017 with a baseball bat, hitting her more than 10 times. In that incident, he chased her into the street but fled when neighbors intervened.

Rodriguez has two prior “strike” offenses, one for an armed robbery in Los Angeles County, another for an attempted murder conviction in San Bernardino County.