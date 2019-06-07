Man charged in alleged DUI crash that injured CHP officers says he ‘just didn’t stop’

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man charged with three felonies in an alleged drunken driving crash that injured two California Highway Patrol officers said he “just didn’t stop” and laughed and swore at investigators, according to court documents.

The California Highway Patrol says in the documents Juan Manuel Moreno, 49, showed signs of intoxication when officers tracked him to a residence shortly after the May 11 crash. And he admitted to hitting a patrol vehicle and leaving the scene.

Officers said Moreno ran a red light in his white pickup while traveling south on Cottonwood Road and hit a patrol vehicle. The two officers in the vehicle suffered minor to moderate injuries.

The pickup continued south until hitting a chain-link fence, then headed west on Feliz Drive, officers said. A fluid trail led responding officers from the crash scene to a dirt driveway in the 1200 block of Feliz Drive

Two officers approached the pickup with their weapons drawn and ordered Moreno out of the vehicle and onto the ground, according to the documents. Moreno got out of the pickup and walked toward them.

An officer again ordered him to the ground but Moreno kept heading toward them, swaying back and forth as he walked, the court filings say. He stumbled and almost fell.

Moreno continued to disobey commands to get on the ground as an officer approached and reached for him. Moreno fell, the documents say, and the officer handcuffed him and placed him in a patrol vehicle.

“As I conversed with Moreno, I could smell the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from Moreno’s breath and person,” an investigator wrote in the documents. “Moreno’s speech was thick and slurred and his eyes were red and watery.”

Questioned about the crash, Moreno told officers he was unsure who had the green light. He said he knew he crashed and said, “I just didn’t stop,” according to the documents.

Officers drove Moreno from his residence to the crash scene.

As a sergeant took photos of him for evidence, Moreno laughed and said, “I don’t give a (expletive), you guys are (expletive),” the filings say.

Moreno faces charges of DUI causing bodily injury and hit and run resulting in injury.

He’s next due in court July 17.