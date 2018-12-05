Man arrested on suspicion of two false reports of an active shooter at Bakersfield hospitals

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A Bakersfield man was arrested on suspicion of two recent false reports of an active shooter at Bakersfield hospitals.

Bakersfield Police Department released the following statement on Wednesday morning:

The Bakersfield Police Department has arrested Mario Thompson (46) of Bakersfield, for his participation in the false reporting of an active shooter at Memorial Hospital. Investigators determined Thompson was also responsible for the false report of an active shooter at Mercy Southwest Hospital August 1, 2018.

On December 4, 2018 during a search of the facility, Memorial Hospital staff directed officers to Thompson who was wearing a security badge, acting suspiciously and inserting himself into the active investigation.

Hospital security advised Thompson had identified himself to them as a police officer during the incident. During the investigation Thompson had also identified himself to law enforcement as being a security guard at

the facility.

Hospital staff advised investigators that he was not an employee of the hospital.

Officers detained Thompson who was found to be in possession of a pellet gun, pepper spray, and prescription pills.

Investigators confirmed Thompson is not employed as a law enforcement officer.

Thompson is prohibited from carrying pepper spray and was found to be illegally in possession of the prescription medications and the pellet gun.

Thompson was arrested for reporting a false emergency, felon in possession of pepper spray, addict in possession of pepper spray, possession of a controlled substance, impersonating an officer, and possession of a pellet gun.