BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was arrested last week after being found in possession of stolen hemp.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said detectives responded on Sept. 12 to a report of stolen hemp plants near the Kern County Gun Club, 12450 Shotgun Rd. During the investigation, detectives found 36-year-old Jesus Guerrero in the area.

He was arrested on suspicion of stealing the hemp as well as driving with a suspended or revoked license.