Man arrested in connection with several recent burglaries

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was arrested on Wednesday in connection to several recent burglaries.

The Bakersfield Police Department said 29-year-old Joseph Salazar was arrested on suspicion of burglarizing five businesses: Guarantee Shoe Center, Ganong Law, Citizens Business Bank, Kern Schools Federal Credit Union and Skarphol and Associates.

The department said Salazar was found to already be in the Kern County Jail after being taken into custody on Wednesday for an arrest warrant for two of the burglaries.

After his arrest, BPD was able to connect him with three additional burglaries. He is now facing charges for second-degree burglary, petty theft, vandalism and drug-related offenses.

The arrest comes as another man was arrested by the Kern County Sheriff’s Office in a separate string of robberies. Garrett Sanders, 31, was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of stealing a truck and burglarizing two Lebec businesses.

The Bakersfield Police Department confirmed on Thursday that Sanders is also believed to be responsible for two burglaries in Bakersfield.