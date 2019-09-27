Man arrested in connection with recent apartment burglaries

Kyler Jimenez, 25, was arrested by the Bakersfield Police Department on Thursday in connection with a string of apartment burglaries last week.

A man has been arrested in connection with multiple apartment burglaries earlier this month.

The Bakersfield Police Department said 25-year-old Kyler Jimenez was arrested on Thursday after officers conducted a search of his residence and found stolen items from burglaries that occurred last week.

The burglaries took place between late Friday and early Saturday in the 2500 block of Bernard Street, police said. Credit cards stolen during the burglaries were used a short time later at a convenience store.

Items were also taken from unlocked vehicles, according to police.

Jimenez was arrested on suspicion of petty theft and booked into the Kern County Jail.