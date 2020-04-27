Man arrested for vehicle burglary, Bakersfield police looking for a second suspect

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Bakersfield Police Department responded to a report of an interrupted vehicle burglary in Southwest Bakersfield Sunday morning.

The department said the burglary happened at around 9:58 a.m. in 3200 block of Riverside Drive.

The victim said saw two suspects attempting to force entry into his car. He then confronted them, he was pepper-sprayed by one of the suspects. Both suspects ran away, according to BPD.

Police officers circulated around the area and arrested 27-year-old Gary Mills. Mills was positively identified by the victim as the suspect who had pepper-sprayed him. BPD said the 27-year-old was found to be in possession of pepper spray and burglary tools at the time of his arrest.

Mills was arrested for burglary, looting, attempted robbery, assault with pepper spray,

possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of burglary tools, illegal narcotics possession and a misdemeanor arrest warrant for theft and narcotics charges. He was transported and booked into the Kern County jail.

Officers discovered that the suspect had arrived in a reported stolen car, which was stolen from Tehachapi. It was recovered at the scene.

At this time, BPD officers are looking for a second suspect. He is described as a White make, between the ages of 30-40 years old, medium build. The second suspect was last wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call BPD at (661) 327-7111.