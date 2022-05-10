BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department arrested a man for illegal possession of firearms and controlled substances in east Bakersfield on Tuesday.

Officers were conducting a vehicle code enforcement stop in the 2200 block of College Avenue when they observed a firearm in the car in plain sight. They arrested Travon Cook, 34, of Bakersfield, without incident.

During their search of the car, officers found three illegally possessed firearms, cocaine and fentanyl pills disguised as prescription medication.

Cook was transported and booked into the Kern County Jail for possession of controlled substances for the purposes of sales, felon in possession of firearms, gang participation and other related firearm and vehicle code violations.