Man arrested for illegal weapon, drug possession in McFarland

MCFARLAND, Calif. (KGET) — A man was arrested on Saturday in McFarland for illegal possession of drugs and a firearm.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said at around 10 a.m., deputies were on patrol in the area of Elmo Highway and Davis Avenue when they conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for code violations.

During the stop, the department said the deputies discovered that the license of the driver, identified as 34-year-old Robert Ortiz, was suspended. Ortiz was also found in possession of a small amount of methamphetamine, KCSO said.

When deputies searched the vehicle, the department said they found a Glock 9mm handgun with a fully-loaded magazine. A records check revealed that Ortiz was prohibited from possessing firearms.

Ortiz was arrested on suspicion of various weapons- and drug-related offenses as well as driving on a suspended license.