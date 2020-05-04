Man arrested for domestic battery, possessing illegal assault weapon

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — A man was arrested for domestic violence and illegal possession of an assault weapon last week.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said on Thursday at around 05:42 p.m., deputies responded to a residence in the 800 block of Teresa Court after receiving a report of a domestic disturbance in the area.



During the investigation, the department said deputies determined 23-year-old Marco Herrejon was in possession of an assault weapon and a high-capacity magazine. Herrejon was arrested and booked into jail on suspicion of domestic battery, child endangerment, possession of an assault weapon and possession of a high capacity magazine.