Man arrested for allegedly stealing two tractors

SHAFTER, Calif. (KGET) — A man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly stealing two tractors earlier this month.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said detectives with the Rural Crime Investigation Unit went to the 30000 block of San Diego Street on Sept. 5 after getting a report of a stolen tractor. Detectives found the tractor in the area and that 38-year-old Daniel Holder from Buttonwillow stole the tractor while wearing a county Probation Department ankle monitor.

On Sept. 11, detectives conducted a warrant in the 1600 block of Buttonwillow Drive and discovered a stolen tractor on the property. On the 15th, deputies located Holder and arrested him on suspicion of two counts of stealing a vehicle and possession of a stolen vehicle as well as possessing a stolen vehicle with priors.

