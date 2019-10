SHAFTER, Calif. (KGET) — A man was arrested on Monday for allegedly stealing quads from a local business.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said it determined the reported quads were located at a residence in the 29900 block of Orange Street. Deputies conducted a search warrant at the residence and found six stolen quads.

On Tuesday, detectives arrested 20-year-old Edwin Garcia on suspicion of multiple counts of possession of a stolen vehicle, conspiracy and grand theft auto.