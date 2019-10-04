Man arrested after shotgun, ammunition found during traffic stop

A man was arrested after a sawed-off shotgun and ammunition were found in his vehicle during a traffic stop on Friday.

The Bakersfield Police Department said at around 1:20 a.m., officers conducted a stop on a vehicle in the 1200 block of Kentucky St. The driver of the vehicle, 37-year-old Jesus Paniagua, was found to be unlicensed.

In addition, officers found the shotgun and ammunition concealed inside, as well as some ammunition that was observed in plain view inside the vehicle.

Paniagua was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of several firearm offenses, gang participation and driving without a license.