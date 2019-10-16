Man arrested after leading deputies on pursuit in stolen vehicle

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — A man was arrested on Tuesday after leading deputies on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said that at around 6:30 a.m., deputies from the Delano and Wasco substations responded to a call of a stolen vehicle taken from a business in the 2700 block of McCombs Road. The deputies were able to locate the vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. However, the suspect failed to stop and led them on a pursuit.

The department said the pursuit began in Wasco but deputies eventually ended the pursuit after losing sight of the vehicle. It was later found parked in an orchard near Jackson and Kyte avenues northwest of Bakersfield.

KCSO said 31-year-old Miguel Torres was found inside and subsequently arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft, possession of a stolen vehicle and evading a peace officer.