Man arrested after breaking into residence, assaulting woman with glass bottle

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was arrested this morning after breaking into a residence and assaulting an elderly woman with a glass bottle.

The Bakersfield Police Department said at around 5:06 a.m., officers were dispatched to a residence in the 2700 block of Spruce Street after receiving a report of a residential burglary in progress. As officers arrived on scene, they found an 85-year-old woman suffering from a laceration to the head and injuries consistent with a battery.

The department said the victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. She has since been discharged, according to family.

BPD said it learned that a stranger to the victim had entered the residence through a ground-floor window while the woman and a family member were sleeping.

The department said the suspect entered the victim’s bedroom and assaulted her with a glass bottle. He then fled the residence when the other adult resident confronted him.

The department said officers were able to apprehend the suspect several blocks away from the residence.

The suspect, identified as 28-year-old Anthony Brennan Herrera, was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of residential burglary, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and elder abuse.