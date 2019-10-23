Man arrested after allegedly shooting shotgun near Lamont students

LAMONT, Calif. (KGET) — A man was arrested last week for shooting a gun after a confrontation with students from Mountain View Middle School.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said that on Oct. 17, 55-year-old Gregory Tesch had a confrontation with four students from Mountain View Middle School who were walking home in the area of Weedpatch Highway and Panama Lane.

The department said a relative of the man who attends the school had their phone stolen and used another phone to track the stolen phone. When Tesch arrived at the location, he found that one of the students in the group had taken the phone.

KCSO said Tesch attempted to get the phone back from the student and fired the gun after the students began running away. The department said the shot was not done in the immediate vicinity of the students.

Tesch was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of negligent discharge of a firearm. Deputies were able to recover the phone, KCSO said.

The department said two of the students are 12 years old and the other two are 14 years old.

“We are extremely thankful that no students were hurt in this incident, and we appreciate law enforcement’s quick action,” Lamont Elementary School District Superintendent Miguel Guerrero said in a statement. “The safety of our students is our highest priority and we are grateful for the community’s support in ensuring a safe learning environment for our students.”