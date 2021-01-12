Man arrested after $1M worth of drugs found in Oildale residence being used as drug lab

OILDALE, Calif. (KGET) — A man was arrested after $1 million worth of drugs were seized during a residence search on Sunday.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said its High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force conducted a search on McCord Avenue near North Chester Avenue and seized nearly 23 pounds of the hallucinogenic drug dimethyltryptamine, worth $1 million.

KCSO said deputies also seized three pounds of psilocybin mushrooms with an estimated value of $13,880, LSD tabs and vials containing liquid LSD worth $3,900 and 10 pounds of marijuana worth around $10,000. In total, the department seized $1,068,348 worth of drugs.

The department said deputies also recovered a loaded firearm, money from drug sales and small amounts of methamphetamine and cocaine.

David Jackson, 42, was found to have been maintaining the residence for drug sales and the operation of a DMT extraction lab, according to KCSO. The department said Jackson was living in the residence with his children, ages 8 and 9.

Child Protective Services took custody of the children due to the poor living conditions, KCSO said.

Jackson was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of child endangerment, possessing a controlled substance for sales, manufacturing a controlled substance, possessing a controlled substance while armed with a loaded firearm and for maintaining a residence for the purpose of drug sales.