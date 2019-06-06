Man admitted to assaulting 75-year-old who required lifesaving surgery, report says

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — One of two people accused of robbing and assaulting a 75-year-old man who required lifesaving surgery admitted to hitting the man in the head while the other person stole the man’s wallet and other items, according to a court document.

Dabrae Dugan, 29, identified the other person in the May 27 robbery as “Boomer,” and gave investigators Boomer’s phone number and Snapchat user name, the document says. He said Boomer has posted multiple rap videos on YouTube.

Investigators found the videos and eventually identified the other man as Marvin Gray, 20, according to the document.

On June 3, Gray turned himself in. He and Dugan face assault and robbery charges and have a court hearing scheduled June 12.

Surveillance video of the incident shows Dugan and Gray approach Victoriano Morales as he walks in the 1000 block of 7th Street, the document says. Dugan pulls Morales to the ground and repeatedly punches him as Gray steals his cellphone and wallet, the court filing says.

Morales suffered severe swelling and redness to the left side of his face, required lifesaving surgery and was placed in a medically induced coma, according to the document.