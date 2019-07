BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of threatening to rape employees at Blue Oak Coffee Shop was sentenced Tuesday to a year in jail.

Joshua McCloud Harris, 23, pleaded no contest to a felony charge last month in connection with the incident.

Prosecutors say Harris, who is apparently homeless, walked into the shop about an hour after it opened April 5. They say he made the threat, then took off when the owners called police.

Police located Harris a week later and arrested him.