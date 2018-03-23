Man accused in deadly Highway 99 DUI crash pleads ‘not guilty’ to charges

Breaking News
The man accused in a fiery DUI collision that killed a mother and her child on Thanksgiving weekend pleaded not guilty in court Thursday. 

22-year-old Daniel Mejia is charged with second-degree murder and gross vehicular manslaughter.

The crash happened in late November on Highway 99 near Highway 119. 

A family parked their Jeep on the side of the highway due to a flat tire.

Investigators say Mejia, while under the influence, slammed into the Jeep with enough force to flip it on its side, where it caught fire.

Karla Mendoza and her 5 year old son, Emiliano, were killed.

Mejia’s due back in court April 4. 

