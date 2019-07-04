Man accused in attempted kidnapping of baby at South Bakersfield Walmart, enters plea in unrelated case

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of trying to snatch a baby outside a Walmart this week entered a plea, but for a different criminal case.

Manuel Sepeda pleaded not guilty to unrelated felony charges Wednesday.

Bakersfield police say Sepeda and 21-year-old Autumn Padilla were aggressively panhandling at the Walmart on Colony Street on Monday. The two are accused of demanding items from the mother.

Police say when the mother turned them down, Sepeda rough-handled her and Padilla tried grabbing the mother’s 1-year-old.

The mother was able to keep the baby from being harmed but she had minor injuries.

Police later arrested Padilla and Sepeda at a home about four miles away on Elaine Street.

Police have not filed charges against Padilla or Sepeda for the alleged kidnapping attempt.