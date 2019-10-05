Male breast cancer survivor shine’s a new light on the disease

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The pink ribbon has become a national symbol of breast cancer awareness and solidarity among women, but don’t let that fool you. Women aren’t the only victims.

A local man who beat breast cancer and wants to shine a different light on the disease.

Rob Lieske wants to make sure all men are aware they too are at risk. And, while breast cancer strikes men less often than women, studies show men who are diagnosed with breast cancer have a lower survival rate than women.

“It was a Friday evening and I put my hand up to my chest and felt a lump,” said Lieske.

With a family history of cancer Lieske never ruled out the possibility of getting the disease. However, the type of cancer he was diagnosed within march came as a surprise.

“I never thought of that,” said Lieske. “With all the cancer in my family, I never thought of breast cancer.”

It’s estimated one out of every 1,000 men are diagnosed with breast cancer. According to the American Cancer Society, this type of cancer is about 100 times less common among men than women.

And though breast cancer strikes men less often, experts say their survival rate is much lower. Dr. Ricardo Salas says that’s partly due to late diagnosis.

“Men are like ‘well, yea I might have this bump and might have this abnormality, but I don’t have breasts, I don’t think this is breast cancer, this only really affects woman,’” said Lieske. “So they don’t get checked, they don’t go to the doctor until the symptoms get more severe.”

And the stigma attached to male breast cancer doesn’t help.

“It’s hard for a male that is diagnosed with breast cancer because it’s part of our masculinity and to be diagnosed with male breast cancer has a negative connotation,” said Lieske.

Lieske agrees.

“It was a hard thing for me to even say the word breast,” said Lieske. “I didn’t even want to tell people. I just said chest cancer, first.”

Lieske, however, didn’t wait long. He went into the doctor’s office as soon as he found the lump and set up a mammogram.

“For those guys that are out there, if you feel a lump go get it checked,” said Lieske. “Don’t ignore it because it’s very possible [it’s breast cancer.]”

Thanks to early detection he is now cancer-free.

“I would encourage men that if they have any abnormalities or any concerns, that they need to seek medical attention,” said Dr. Salas. “That they not let this go because by the time they present a symptom they are going to present at a late stage and maybe at a terminal stage.”

Dr. Salas said symptoms of breast cancer can present themselves as a bloody discharge. Another thing to look for is a deformity or distortion of the breast, he said. He also recommends you look out for redness and lumps in the area.

Finally, Dr. Salas recommends men to also perform self-examinations on themselves.