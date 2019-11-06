Major Arvin pot bust

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – While driving through the area around Arvin you will most likely find yourself surrounded by farmland. After a while, it all begins to blend. That is until you come across large fields full of uprooted plants. More specifically, hemp plants.

Last month, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office served search warrants to 11 fields in the Arvin area. This as part of a joint investigation with the FBI and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. A total of 459 acres of land were dug up.

The plats seized by investigators were being grown for commercial consumption and contained high levels of THC which meant they could no longer be considered hemp.

Hemp and Marijuana are both cannabis plants, but only marijuana has enough THC to get users high. Hemp is legal and unregulated and has industrial and medicinal uses. The federal limit of THC for industrial hemp is 0.3, any plant containing a higher percentage is considered marijuana.

Officials say these plants tested well over the legal limit.

“That is just part of the risk of growing hemp, that’s the inherent risk that you have when you grow that kind of stuff,” said Steve Duce, former owner of Budville.

In Duce’s opinion, these growers may have been unaware of what they were growing.

“You’re talking about an industry that is huge,” said Duce. “It just doesn’t exist in the United States as much as it does in other countries. It’s just being introduced into the U.S. Now. I’m sure it’s going to take a period of time for them to figure out what type of variables affect the THC concentration in plants.”

We were able to contact one of the growers, Kent Stenderup, but he declined to comment.

Authorities say the marijuana uprooted in his fields and the rest have been valued at about $1 billion on the black market.

“In the black market right now, with what the county has done in shutting down, the black market has gone crazy,” said Duce. “The prices have gone way up. They would love to buy something for $1000 pound right now.”

While hemp cultivation is legal throughout Kern County, marijuana production, sale, and processing are illegal.

The Sheriff’s Department says the investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made.