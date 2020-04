UPDATE: (KGET) Cesar Chavez's son, Paul Chavez, shared this photo with 17 News and with our sister station, Telemundo Valle Central. Chavez says that Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean, whom went missing along with her 8-year-old son, Gideon, on Thursday, is pictured sitting next to Cesar during his fast in 1988 in Delano's "Forty Acres."

Both are presumed dead after a canoe accident in Chesapeake Bay, but first responders continue their search Sunday to find them.