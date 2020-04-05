Maeve Kennedy, now presumed dead, remembered locally

UPDATE: (KGET) Cesar Chavez’s son, Paul Chavez, shared this photo with 17 News and with our sister station, Telemundo Valle Central. Chavez says that Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean, whom went missing along with her 8-year-old son, Gideon, on Thursday, is pictured sitting next to Cesar during his fast in 1988 in Delano’s “Forty Acres.”

Both are presumed dead after a canoe accident in Chesapeake Bay, but first responders continue their search Sunday to find them.

—-

(NBC NEWS) The husband of Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean penned an emotional tribute to her and their 8-year-old son, Gideon, after the pair was presumed dead following a canoe accident in the Chesapeake Bay.

“She was my everything. She was my best friend and my soulmate,” David McKean said in a lengthy Facebook post on Friday night.

“She was magical – with endless energy that she would put toward inventing games for our children, taking on another project at work or in our community, and spending time with our friends,” he continued.

McKean said that being in his wife’s presence “somehow allowed you to be a better version of yourself.”

“She was the brightest light I have ever known,” he wrote.

Maeve, 40, and her son went missing on Thursday after they got into a canoe to fetch a ball from the water, McKean said in his Facebook post. Maeve is the daughter of former Maryland Lt. Gov. Kathleen Kennedy Townsend and the granddaughter of Robert F. Kennedy.

McKean said he and his wife had taken their children to a family home in Shady Side, Maryland, to self-quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic and to “give our kids more space than we have at home in DC to run around.”

Maeve and Gideon were playing kickball by a small cove behind the house when the ball went into the water.

“They got into a canoe, intending simply to retrieve the ball, and somehow got pushed by wind or tide into the open bay,” he explained. “About 30 minutes later they were spotted by an onlooker from land, who saw them far out from shore, and called the police. After that last sighting, they were not seen again.”

Townsend said in a statement on Friday night that the search for her daughter and grandson has now become a recovery effort. The U.S. Coast Guard found the pair’s canoe and later said that it was suspending the search.

Rescuers searched more than 3,600 square miles over air, sea, and land over a 26-hour period.