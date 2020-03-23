Madera County’s first confirmed COVID-19 patient has recovered, released from isolation

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Madera County Department of Public Health has released the first recovered patient of COVID-19 from isolation, a spokesperson confirmed on Sunday.

The patient was the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the Central Valley, which was announced March 7. This was a travel-related case, the patient recently returned to the county from a cruise.

The department is still tracking the two cases that were confirmed Thursday.

RELATED: Madera County reports 1st confirmed coronavirus case in Central Valley