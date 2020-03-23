Breaking News
Kern health officials confirm 12th case of COVID-19 / Click here for the latest coronavirus coverage
Coronavirus
Get The Latest On The Outbreak

Madera County’s first confirmed COVID-19 patient has recovered, released from isolation

News

by: KSEE/KGPE

Posted: / Updated:

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Madera County Department of Public Health has released the first recovered patient of COVID-19 from isolation, a spokesperson confirmed on Sunday.

The patient was the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the Central Valley, which was announced March 7. This was a travel-related case, the patient recently returned to the county from a cruise.

The department is still tracking the two cases that were confirmed Thursday.

RELATED: Madera County reports 1st confirmed coronavirus case in Central Valley

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News