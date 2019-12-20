Maddie’s maple pumpkin bread

One of our favorite holiday traditions on 17 News at Sunrise, sharing our holiday recipes! This is my own recipe for maple pumpkin bread.

Dry ingredients:

1 1/2 cups of whole wheat flour

1 1/2 cups of ground oats

1 1/4 tsp of baking soda

1/2 tsp salt

Wet ingredients:

2 cups pumpkin

1 cup maple syrup

1/2 cup melted coconut oil

1/2 cup applesauce

4 eggs

1 tsp nutmeg

1 tsp cinnamon

1/2 tsp allspice

1/2 tsp cloves

1/4 cup water

Mix wet ingredients well.

Mix dry ingredients well.

Combine but don’t over mix.

Pour in prepared loaf pans.

Bake at 325 degrees for 45-50 minutes.