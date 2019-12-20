Maddie’s maple pumpkin bread

One of our favorite holiday traditions on 17 News at Sunrise, sharing our holiday recipes! This is my own recipe for maple pumpkin bread.
Dry ingredients:
1 1/2 cups of whole wheat flour
1 1/2 cups of ground oats
1 1/4 tsp of baking soda
1/2 tsp salt
Wet ingredients:
2 cups pumpkin
1 cup maple syrup
1/2 cup melted coconut oil
1/2 cup applesauce
4 eggs
1 tsp nutmeg
1 tsp cinnamon
1/2 tsp allspice
1/2 tsp cloves
1/4 cup water
Mix wet ingredients well.
Mix dry ingredients well.
Combine but don’t over mix.
Pour in prepared loaf pans.
Bake at 325 degrees for 45-50 minutes.