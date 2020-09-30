M.A.R.E. therapeutic riding stables helping those with disabilities

BAKERSFIELD, Ca. (KGET)- M.A.R.E. therapeutic riding stables offers equine assisted activities and therapies for children, adults and veterans with disabilities. They’ve been helping those individuals for 30 years now.

The care of the horse teaches the rider key skills for living with a certain disability. The reason they do it is to see the change in each rider.

Taylor has been riding at M.A.R.E. for the past two years and says her movement has improved greatly during that time. When she was born, she had almost no movement in her arm, but since she has been riding she says she can move it. She even became Rider of the Year this year for her significant improvements.

Just like everyone else, the pandemic has affected them greatly. For several months, they had to shut their doors to riders before r4eopening on a much smaller scale. They were seeing on average 60 riders a month, now that’s down to four. But the staff and riders are happy to be back together.