LunchBuddy reminds us it’s cool to be kind

If Norris Middle School offered a class on kindness, 7th grader Caden McCloud would get an A+.

On the first day of school, he launched #LunchBuddy, a campaign to encourage students to reach out and make new friends.

“If you see him in the hallway and he looks like he needs a friend, you invite him over to your table at lunch,” said Caden.

Friends from his baseball league have already accepted Caden’s challenge, helping #LunchBuddy spread to half a dozen local schools.

At Norris, Principal Ryan Carr is making #LunchBuddy a school-wide initiative, which kicked off this week.

“Teachers, administrators, staff, we can say something until we’re blue in the face,” said Carr. “But once a student takes ownership and leads that charge, things can happen.”

Caden hopes #LunchBuddy can spread beyond Bakersfield, “because no one likes sitting alone.”

He’s an outfielder on a mission to make sure no one feels left out.