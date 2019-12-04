Lucky Dog Gets Second Chance

(KVLY) After a dog ended up at a Minnesota woman’s door with a gun shot wound, the Wadena Humane Society is reminding pet owners to bring animals to them before taking matters into your own hands.

“This is a special case where she’s very lucky that she gets this opportunity to get a second chance at life,” shelter manager Becky Costner said.

Costner says she got the call for a bloody, 3-year-old Mastiff-Boxer mix around nine Monday night.

“When she came in she was in really, really good spirits,” Costner said.

Costner says the bullet only grazed Elise’s shoulder and exited through her ear. And while it is a miracle, she also says the shelter doesn’t see many cases of shot, but surviving dogs.

“We see more of, ‘If you don’t take this dog, I’ll just take it out back and shoot it. The bullet is cheaper,'” Costner said.

Costner says because of this, the shelter started their ‘Don’t Shoot the Dog’ campaign a few years ago. It raises money for their $25 surrender fee to help those getting rid of an animal who either don’t want to, or can’t pay the fee.

