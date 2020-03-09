Low-income students receives free dental services in Southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Hundreds of low-income children can feel good about their smiles tonight all thanks to a free dental cleaning Saturday.

At Fred I. Thompson Junior High School in Southwest Bakersfield this morning, students and professionals with the USC Herman Ostrow School of Dentistry provided free dental care to 150 elementary and middle school students from the Panama Buena Vista Union School District.

In addition to USC, the California Resources Corporation, California Teachers Association, and Dental Care for Learning Foundation partnered to organize the mobile clinic, a clinic organizers hope will be the first of many to come to the Golden Empire.

Bakersfield mayor Karen goh, Assemblyman Vince Fong, and other representatives were on hand to learn about the operation.

Saturday marked day 4 of the 10 day clinic. It is scheduled to remain in Bakersfield through next Saturday.