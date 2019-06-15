‘Love Never Fails’ convention at Rabobank Arena this weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Hundreds of Jehovah’s Witnesses packed the Rabobank Arena for the first day of a regional convention.

The three-day event invited not only Jehovah’s Witnesses to share in their faith, but the public as well.

The packed house listened to a sermon, on Friday, that embraced the message of love and positivity.

The theme of the convention is titled “Love Never Fails.”

Organizers say the free event is the first of six weekends for the convention, and is expected to attract 6,000 people each weekend.