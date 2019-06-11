Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy in grave condition; suspect arrest

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department identified a deputy listed in grave condition and on life support after he was shot in the head on Monday.

Officials said Tuesday, deputy Joseph Solano was shot as he was waiting to get an oil change for his ill mother’s vehicle.

Please keep #LASD Deputy Joseph Solano & his family in your prayers. His current medical condition is listed as grave & on life support. He was getting an oil change for his ill mother’s vehicle, when he was shot. pic.twitter.com/4Dtz8eVdcW — LA County Sheriff's (@LASDHQ) June 11, 2019

The man suspected in the shooting has been arrested. Officials said he was arrested by Long Beach police turned over to Los Angeles County investigators.

Solano was shot inside a fast food restaurant in Alhambra at around 5:45 p.m. on Monday.

Solano was off duty and and not in uniform, officials said.