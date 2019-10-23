Long-term, around-the-clock closure of 24th Street set to start next week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An round-the-clock closure of 24th Street is expected next week.

Crews will be closing the outside lane between C Street and Highway 178 starting on Monday and is expected to last until spring. The closure is needed for drainage work to be completed. Two lanes will be open for westbound project during the closure.

Paving operations are also expected to start next week at the intersections of Olive, Elm and Beech streets on the north side of 24th Street. That will take place on Nov. 2 and 3 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

The three intersections will not be closed simultaneously.

Besides 24th Street, closures are also planned next month on the Westside Parkway. The outside westbound lane and shoulder between Mohawk Street and Coffee Road will be closed between 7:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. from Nov. 4-8.

The remaining westbound lanes will be open to traffic. The work is not expected to impact the eastbound lanes.

