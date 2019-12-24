Locations set for Kern County ‘Point in Time’ homeless count

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Locations have been announced for the 2020 Point-In-Time Homeless Count. The Bakersfield-Kern Regional Homeless Collaborative set 10 locations throughout Kern County to count how many people are living outside of homeless shelters.



The Point-In-Time Count will take place Jan. 24 starting at 4 a.m. That morning volunteers will meet at the following locations:



Arvin-Lamont

Kern County Department of Human Services

8300 Segue Road, Lamont, CA. 93241



Bakersfield

The Mission of Kern County

816 East 21st St., Bakersfield, CA. 93305



California City-Mojave

Kern County Department of Human Services

2430 CA-58 Bus. Hwy., Mojave, CA. 93501



Delano-McFarland

Delano Association for the Developmentally Disabled

612 Main Street, Delano, CA. 93215



Frazier Park

Family Resource Center

3015 Mt. Pine Way, Suite 201, Frazier Park, CA. 93225



Kern River Valley

Kern County of Human Services

7050 Lake Isabella Blvd., Suite 130, Lake Isabella, CA. 93240



Ridgecrest

Women’s Center High Desert, Inc.

134 South China Lake Blvd., Ridgecrest, CA. 93555



Taft

Kern County Department of Human Services

119 North 10th St., Taft, CA. 93268



Tehachapi

Grace Fellowship

326 East Tehachapi Blvd., Tehachapi, CA. 93561



Wasco-Shafter-Lost Hills

Sunset Villa Apartments

1950 Palm Ave., Wasco, CA

At these locations volunteers will be able to check-in, join their team and gather supplies to survey their designated area. Teams of three or four will cover every part of Kern County to count homeless people sleeping outdoors or in places inhabitable.

The count will allow to identify local trends among the homeless population hoping to shed light on mental illness and other problems.

If you would like to volunteer, you can register here until Dec. 31st.