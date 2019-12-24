Locations set for Kern County ‘Point in Time’ homeless count

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Locations have been announced for the 2020 Point-In-Time Homeless Count. The Bakersfield-Kern Regional Homeless Collaborative set 10 locations throughout Kern County to count how many people are living outside of homeless shelters.
The Point-In-Time Count will take place Jan. 24 starting at 4 a.m. That morning volunteers will meet at the following locations:
Arvin-Lamont
Kern County Department of Human Services
8300 Segue Road, Lamont, CA. 93241
Bakersfield
The Mission of Kern County
816 East 21st St., Bakersfield, CA. 93305
California City-Mojave
Kern County Department of Human Services
2430 CA-58 Bus. Hwy., Mojave, CA. 93501
Delano-McFarland
Delano Association for the Developmentally Disabled
612 Main Street, Delano, CA. 93215
Frazier Park
Family Resource Center
3015 Mt. Pine Way, Suite 201, Frazier Park, CA. 93225
Kern River Valley
Kern County of Human Services
7050 Lake Isabella Blvd., Suite 130, Lake Isabella, CA. 93240
Ridgecrest
Women’s Center High Desert, Inc.
134 South China Lake Blvd., Ridgecrest, CA. 93555
Taft
Kern County Department of Human Services
119 North 10th St., Taft, CA. 93268
Tehachapi
Grace Fellowship
326 East Tehachapi Blvd., Tehachapi, CA. 93561
Wasco-Shafter-Lost Hills
Sunset Villa Apartments
1950 Palm Ave., Wasco, CA
At these locations volunteers will be able to check-in, join their team and gather supplies to survey their designated area. Teams of three or four will cover every part of Kern County to count homeless people sleeping outdoors or in places inhabitable.
The count will allow to identify local trends among the homeless population hoping to shed light on mental illness and other problems.
If you would like to volunteer, you can register here until Dec. 31st.