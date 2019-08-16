Locally-grown Cotton Candy grapes now available in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET)– Grapery’s Cotton Candy-flavored grapes are back on store shelves!

The sweet treat is now available at all Sully’s Chevron locations and Sweet Surrender. Cotton Candy grapes will also be sold at the Chevron locations at Ming Avenue and Ashe Road and L and 23rd streets.

The grapes will also be sold at Sprout’s and Sam’s club soon.

Grapery teamed up with fruit breeder, International Fruit Genetics, to create the sweet flavor which are harvested right here in Kern County.

