Condors win Pacific Division Title

BAKERSFIELD Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors won the Pacific Division Title Saturday night.

The team took on the Ontario Reign Saturday with a winning score of 6 to 3.

Sunday night the Condors closed the regular season with a win against the Stockton Heat.

The Condors will now go on to play in the Calder Cup playoffs. Games begin Friday, April 15 and Saturday, April 16 in Colorado.

Game three will be played here in Bakersfield at the Rabobank Arena Tuesday, April 23.