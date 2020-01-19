Local youth participate in boxing event

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Local youth boxers went toe-to-toe, Saturday morning, as the Kern County Sheriff’s Office Activity League hosted its boxing event.

Youth from numerous boxing gyms throughout Bakersfield and Kern County participated in front of dozens of community members. Saturday’s event at Edison Middle School had 16 matches lined up as youth fighters looked to show off and improve their skills.

“As for the community to let them know the various boxing programs that the Sheriff’s Activity League has,” Senior Deputy Martin Barron.

In Kern County, violence among the youth has been an on-going issue. Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood spoke to KGET this week after three teens were killed in Lamont.

“Their character is defined by how they deal with adversity and you can’t just run to your child’s defense on every issue,” Youngblood said.

According to SAL’s Facebook, the non-profit aims to give local youth access to sports, enrichment and positive mentorships. The boxing event gives the youth something to look forward to instead of being out in the streets.

“I believe every young man needs that outlet to be able to let out that inner tension they have,” youth boxer, Robert Morales, said.

For over 30 years, local boxing trainer, Vince Hudson, has seen how much Bakersfield has changed. Hudson uses boxing as a way to teach his fighters life lessons that they can apply to their lives.

“It teaches them discipline, self esteem,” Hudson said. “It motivates them to reach higher in other things.”