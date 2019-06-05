Ridgecrest woman turns 112

RIDGECREST, Calif. (KGET) – Ridgecrest resident, Opal Goode, celebrated a big day Tuesday: 112 years of life.

This makes her the second oldest Californian and among the oldest Americans.

Family, long-time friends and even a former employer were all part of the big day.

At 112, Goode is older than her home state of Oklahoma.

“I was born on Indian territory on June 3, that became the state of Oklahoma on November the 16,” said Goode. “So for about five months, I was a wild woman.”

A beloved woman in the community with a joyful and cheerful personality.

“She is almost unbelievably kind, sweet and gentle,” said Danny Kline, Goode’s long-time friend.

“She’s a good-hearted woman,” said Cheryl Bernhardi, Goode’s daughter. “She’s never met a stranger, she thinks everyone is a friend and everybody is good until they prove to her that they’re not.”

Tuesday she received an unexpected surprise. Dozens of community members gathered to celebrate Goode’s birthday.

“I love everybody and I appreciate everyone coming,” said Goode. “I think it was neat, you know when you consider they could’ve just stayed home to take a nap, but they came instead.”

The celebration was hosted by Goode’s former employer – Bank of America.

She started working for the company over 70 years ago but still remembers it as if it was yesterday.

“I was down on my knees waxing my kitchen floor and my next door neighbor was working for a B of A facility on the base,” said Goode. “She came in and said ‘I need you to come to work.’ I said, ‘I’m working.’ There was no-one to hire. All the young men were in the navy.”

Twenty-five years later, Goode retired as the manager.

“She loved it, she loved working in the bank and it was fulfilling to her because she had an opportunity to help people with things they needed financially and so on,” said Goode.

At Tuesday’s celebration, Goode was honored through various community awards and recognition. Her joy and appreciation were clear.

Her key to living such a long and healthy life – clean eating. Not a lot of sweets or dressings she says.