Local woman turns 102 years old

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – It was an extra special day for Bakersfield resident Dorthy Peterson as she turned 102 years old.

Caregivers and loved ones organized a big celebration for the birthday girl a car parade for her to enjoy, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I loved it, I never expected something like that.”

The Chicago native says she moved to Bakersfield back in the ‘40s, she married her husband a few years later and they were together for 60 years.

Dorthy gave us a little piece of advice on her special day, saying when it comes to life, you should always “stay cool.”

