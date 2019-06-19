Local woman honors late mother through acts of kindness in the community

April Steward started Kathy Lynn’s Kindness Project in honor of her mom.

“It’s not anything big, but just small tokens of appreciation because that was how my mom was,” Steward said.

Steward’s mom, Kathy Lynn Steward, was a nurse for more than 20 years.

“She was always giving gifts, always being kind, always always doing things for others and I feel like this is a way I can keep her memory alive and spread kindness they way she did,” Steward said.

In 2016, Kathy Lynn died after suffering complications from a stroke.

Now, Steward is doing acts of kindness to honor her late mother by honoring care takers across Kern County.

Some of her projects include giving Smiths Bakery’s popular smiley face cookies to staff at Optimal Hospice Care and showing appreciation to special education teachers by handing out plastic water bottles filled with treats.

Last week she honored CNA’s, or certified nursing assistants, during CNA appreciation week by giving them Life Saver candies.

“It’s Life Savers and it says you are a lifesaver because they are,” Steward said. “I feel like they are the lifesavers, you know, with the nurses.”

From her own experiences in the hospital throughout her life battling spina bifida, to learning from her mom day in and day out, those that help other hold a special place in Steward’s heart.

“They do many great things and they deserve recognition for such an important job,” Steward said. “I feel like I’m honoring her by doing this and that kind of is one of my main goals.”

April does a kindness project every few months.

If you would like to be apart of them, you can find her on Facebook here.