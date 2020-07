BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – 17 News got a special request for a very special birthday. A local woman named Margaret is asking for birthday cards for her 100th birthday.

Hoffman Hospice posted a photo that said, “Hello my name is Margaret. I am about to turn 100 years old on July 17 and would like to receive 100 birthday cards.”

If you want to send her a card, you can mail them to her at 350 Calloway Drive in Bakersfield.