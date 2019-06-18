Local woman accuses active priest of sexual abuse

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – A Bakersfield woman has come forward with allegations of abuse against an active priest within the Fresno Diocese. The priest involved in the allegations is still serving.

According to the woman, the abuse happened in Bakersfield 30 years ago while Monsignor John Esquivel worked for St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. She’s asking that he be removed from his active service. We reached out to Esquivel for comment, but we have not heard back.

“Anxiety and dread,” said Sylvia Gomez. “A feeling of discomfort. It looks pretty much the same, but yea mainly a feeling of sadness and anger,” said Gomez.

Gomez is describing what she’s feeling as she stands in front of St. Joseph’s Church Rectory for the first time in over 30 years.

“It was uncomfortable, it made me angry so I quit coming,” said Gomez.

After years of avoiding the church, Gomez held a press conference in front of it to speak her truths.

“My name is Sylvia Gomez and in the mid 80’s I was molested by Monsignor John Esquivel while working here in the rectory at St. Joseph’s Church.”

Gomez, now 52, said the abuse happened when she was 17 or 18 years old.

“It was inappropriate touching, groping, massaging, massages that were inappropriate that led to groping my butt, open mouth kissing,” said Gomez. “It was extreme verbal abuse also. He would go into a rage and start yelling at me, I would start crying and then he would come forward and hug me and kiss me to comfort me.”

Gomez says she was working as a secretary at the rectory and that the abuse went on for four months.

“Monsignor Esquivel was a huge figure in the parish, he was adored, but he was a different person behind the rectory door,” said Gomez.

Esquivel is currently serving as a priest at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Reedley.

Gomez is asking that be held accountable for what he did and be removed from actively serving at a church.

We contacted the Fresno Diocese who say they will report the accusations to the Bakersfield Police Department before the end of the day on Monday.

Gomez, along with the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests, says they’ve been in contact with the Attorney General’s Office and have sent a letter about the abuse to Bakersfield Police.

