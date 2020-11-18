Local vintners soon able to use ‘Tehachapi Mountains’ label on wine bottles

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — Those who purchase bottles of wine produced in the Tehachapi area will soon have a better awareness of the local wine industry.

The U.S. Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau at the U.S. Department of the Treasury is establishing the Tehachapi Mountains American Viticultural Area, which will allow local vintners to use a “Tehachapi Mountains” label on bottles of wine produced in the area.

The new label will replace the more generic “California” designation that locally produced wine bottles have had.

“This AVA designation will…help stimulate the local economy by further putting Tehachapi wines on the map, thereby increasing awareness of our fast-growing winemaking region,” Congressman Kevin McCarthy said in a statement. “Tehachapi wines can now compete with other well-known AVAs in our state, further cementing California’s position as the top wine-producing state in the nation.”

Local wine growers have been working with the TTB since 2018 to get an AVA established in the Tehachapi Mountains. The area encompasses around 58,000 acres in Kern County.

The AVA will become effective 30 days following publication of the final rule in the Federal Register. According to the TTB website, publication is scheduled for Thursday.

“The establishment of the Tehachapi Mountains AVA will give Tehachapi-area winegrowers the ability to develop and market their wine based on the reputation of the Tehachapi area for producing high-quality wine grapes,” said Julie Bell petition author for the Tehachapi Mountains AVA. “On behalf of the Tehachapi winegrowers, I would like to thank Congressman Kevin McCarthy for his substantial efforts in support of the Tehachapi Mountains AVA that ensured our petition successfully navigated the approval process.”

Wine-making started in the Tehachapi region in 2006 and has now grown to seven vineyards and two wineries, according to McCarthy’s office.