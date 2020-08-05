Local teen fighting for his life after enduring Coronavirus

MADERA, CA. (KGET)- Centennial high student, Adam Black and his family say they took all the precautions they could to prevent Coronavirus.

But, June 17th Adam woke up with no taste. He spent fourteen days in quarantine with virtually no symptoms. Two weeks after quarantine, the unexpected. Adam woke up with a lot of issues. He had a fever, blurry vision, nausea, was very weak and tired.

A few days later, Adam was admitted to a Bakersfield Hospital and transferred to Valley Children’s in Madera where he has been fighting ever since.

Adam has been diagnosed with MIS-C. The antibodies his system made to fight COVID-19 now are attacking his heart. Dr. Molly Dorfman says Valley Children’s has seen a number of similar cases, especially in children. Dr. Dorfman says most times MIS-C is seen in children with no underlying conditions, just like Adam.

Doug Black, Adam’s father, is pleading for people to take the virus seriously. He says the virus has damaged a completely healthy 17-year-old. Black wants others to put themselves in his shoes and think about their loved ones.

Adam was released from the hospital Tuesday night and will continue his recovery at home.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with Adam’s growing medical expenses.