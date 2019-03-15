Local teen boxing sensation selected to USA Olympic boxing team for Tokyo Summer Games

A Kern County teen has been selected to be an Olympian in 2020.

16-year-old Joel Iriarte from Ridgeview High School said he has been chosen to be part of the Junior Division U.S. Olympic Team.

This is Iriarte’s second time qualifying for the Junior Olympic US Boxing Team. He last qualified in December 2018.

He hasn’t lost a match since then, and he’ll participate in the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan as a lightweight.

Iriarte has boxed in more than 200 amateur fights and has won 11 national titles.

Iriarte and his father shared the news with 17’s Nancy Preciado on Thursday morning.

The Tokyo Summer Olympics are scheduled to begin July 24, 2020.