Local teacher looks to break Guinness World Record for playing Pokemon Go

by: Lia Yoakum

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — On a record-setting mission to catch ’em all, a fourth grade teacher is well on her way to breaking a Guinness World Record.

Carrie Swidecki, a teacher from Laurelglen Elementary School has already broken the current world record for the longest mobile app marathon with Pokemon Go.

She surpassed the current record at 24 hours and 10 minutes.

And, it’s all to benefit the Lauren Small Children’s Center at Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.

But she’s not stopping there – her goal is to reach 76 hours and attempting to raise $10,000 through Twitch tv, a live streaming platform for gamers.

Cheer on Swidecki at the Courtyard by Marriott. She will be at 3601 Marriott Drive until June 8.

